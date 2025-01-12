Gorilla F#%k reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla F#%k.
Gorilla F#%k strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Gorilla F#%k strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
j........5
Yesterday
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Loved it, potent. Leaned more toward a indica high. I also made butter out of the trim and it was a great body high that lasted hours.
a........9
November 22, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Loved it absolutely great flower perfect for a little sit down and watch try not to laugh’s on youtube with your significant other
G........5
December 16, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Dry eyes
Really heavy & itching of the eyes a up lifting affect when smoked a really codable flavor on the throat , I’ve noticed when I smoke it i get headaches & head hurts helps with my anxiety !!.