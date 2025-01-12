stock photo similar to Gorilla F#%k
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Gorilla F#%k
Gorilla F#%k is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Head Frack. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla F#%k is known to have a THC content of around 20-25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Gorilla F#%k features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Gorilla F#%k typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla F#%k's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla F#%k, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gorilla F#%k strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Gorilla F#%k strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Gorilla F#%k strain reviews3
j........5
Yesterday
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
a........9
November 22, 2023
Creative
Giggly
G........5
December 16, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Dry eyes