Gorilla Goo
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Gorilla Goo
GGo
Hybrid
Focused
Creative
Aroused
Diesel
Woody
Earthy
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Gorilla Goo effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Goo potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Goo is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and aroused. Gorilla Goo has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gorilla Goo, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gorilla Goo strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Gorilla Goo strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gorilla Goo strain reviews(7)
m........o
September 5, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
In the words of Jesse Pinkman “This is the bomb, yo!” Man this is some good stuff I lit a hash hole joint with this in it. Cured my back pain and helped be a bit more productive than I would be on other strains. Would recommend.
O........4
August 20, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Tingly
I use this strain to relieve my severe chronic pain and it does an amazing job! I also like that it doesn’t fog my mind as much as other strains because I can medicate and still be productive during the day.
R........7
April 5, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Smoked in the morning 3 days straight. Felt great all day, no anxiety or stress. No phantom achesDay 4, didn't smoke, stress, aches, and anxiety set in. You don't need to be a math major or Mensa member to do the math and figure this one out.