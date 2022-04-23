Gorilla Goo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Goo.
Gorilla Goo strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Gorilla Goo strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Arthritis
t........8
April 23, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Here recently I haven't had any type of sexual desire to have sex due breast cancer treatments and everything buy few days I've been wild lil lion🤣🤣🤣🤣
R........7
April 5, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Smoked in the morning 3 days straight. Felt great all day, no anxiety or stress. No phantom achesDay 4, didn't smoke, stress, aches, and anxiety set in. You don't need to be a math major or Mensa member to do the math and figure this one out.
s........u
May 8, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
So Good So Much ... in thai we said Chiw Oar Puean ... It mean Chill Bro !
O........4
August 20, 2022
Focused
Hungry
I use this strain to relieve my severe chronic pain and it does an amazing job! I also like that it doesn’t fog my mind as much as other strains because I can medicate and still be productive during the day.
E........1
September 9, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Was looking for GG#4. The CAF pointed out Gorilla Goo. Was some tension too. Aphrodisiac might be correct.
m........o
September 5, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
In the words of Jesse Pinkman “This is the bomb, yo!” Man this is some good stuff I lit a hash hole joint with this in it. Cured my back pain and helped be a bit more productive than I would be on other strains. Would recommend.