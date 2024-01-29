Gorilla Haze is a cross between GG#4 and Super Lemon Haze. It is a wonderfully balanced hybrid that has a great cerebral and body high. I have only grown it outdoors. This year I grew them in half wine barrels and they grew to be about 8 feet tall in now mid August and about 6 feet across. It is a heavy producer that can easily grow 1.5 pounds per plant. That is what I got in smaller containers last year, so we will will see what this year brings. The lemon flavor from the SLH is prevalent, but it also has earthy flavors from the GG#4. The great flavor along with the strong, well balanced high has made this a personal favorite to grow and consume, and it is my most asked for strain by far.