Gorilla Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Haze.
Gorilla Haze strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
Gorilla Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gorilla Haze reviews
c........a
January 29, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
made me really giggly and put me in a really good mood. I feel like it would be really nice in the summer.
d........u
August 21, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Gorilla Haze is a cross between GG#4 and Super Lemon Haze. It is a wonderfully balanced hybrid that has a great cerebral and body high. I have only grown it outdoors. This year I grew them in half wine barrels and they grew to be about 8 feet tall in now mid August and about 6 feet across. It is a heavy producer that can easily grow 1.5 pounds per plant. That is what I got in smaller containers last year, so we will will see what this year brings. The lemon flavor from the SLH is prevalent, but it also has earthy flavors from the GG#4. The great flavor along with the strong, well balanced high has made this a personal favorite to grow and consume, and it is my most asked for strain by far.
b........1
June 2, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
really calming and with right people it's opens the door to limitless fun
b........n
July 31, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
It’s okay. Really chill, mostly a head-high that makes me feel more focused. If you’re bad at putting things off, you’ll want to clean, do some work, or cook.