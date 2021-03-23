Loading…
  4. Gorilla Kush
  5. Gorilla Kush Reviews

Gorilla Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Kush.

Gorilla Kush effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused

Gorilla Kush reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
33% of people taste the flavor earthy
Woody
33% of people taste the flavor woody

