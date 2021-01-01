Loading…

Gorilla Kush

THC 18%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Relaxed
Euphoric
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Gorilla Kush is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Gorilla Kush. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Gorilla Kush effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

3 people reported 13 effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative

Gorilla Kush reviews4

Strain spotlight