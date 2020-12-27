The cartridge that I tested is 92 percent THC. I usually test different strains and their respective cartridges by taking 4 hits off the battery and analyzing the results. In this case I did the same, holding each hit for a fast count of 100. When I was blowing out the vapor from the fourth and final hit, I was consumed by a MASSIVE rush and mini seizure, followed by approximately 2 hours of complete non-movement. However, it did not knock me out right away, and I felt real good. No pain, stress or anxiety. I wouldn't recommend it for daytime use, but for evening and night time, FIVE OUT OF FIVE.