Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla OG.

Gorilla OG strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Creative

Gorilla OG strain helps with

  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    22% of people say it helps with Arthritis

December 27, 2020
Pretty fast head numbing buzz which after a bit turned into a heavy body Paralyzed on the couch relaxation time Happy pine and herbal taste for most part....
August 14, 2022
The cartridge that I tested is 92 percent THC. I usually test different strains and their respective cartridges by taking 4 hits off the battery and analyzing the results. In this case I did the same, holding each hit for a fast count of 100. When I was blowing out the vapor from the fourth and final hit, I was consumed by a MASSIVE rush and mini seizure, followed by approximately 2 hours of complete non-movement. However, it did not knock me out right away, and I felt real good. No pain, stress or anxiety. I wouldn't recommend it for daytime use, but for evening and night time, FIVE OUT OF FIVE.
December 28, 2020
one of my favorites. very calming. sometimes produces meditative state.
October 6, 2022
A strong head and body high similar to GG4. You don’t need a lot to get high the only thing I didn’t like is it makes me hungry.
May 27, 2021
Very excellent strain when you want to zone out but still be alert and in tune for what ever happens.
October 19, 2022
I think this strain is a great night or vacation smoke. Very fluffy on the breakdown, with tastes of mango and earthiness. A definite pick up if you come across it. Shoutout CCW in the DMV!
September 13, 2023
if you want a strain that has that skunky deliverance but still a smooth smoke behind it this is the strain for you.. put your seat belts on cause the high this strain packs is also phenomenal! I love it!
Yesterday
The high lasted a while, gave me a headache after a while.. kind of tired too.. it was okay there are way better strain

