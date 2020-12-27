stock photo similar to Gorilla OG
IndicaTHC 20%CBD 0%

Gorilla OG

Gorilla OG is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with Mango Kush. Gorilla OG gives a high that comes on hard and fast. Upon smoking Gorilla OG, you'll instantly feel the head high kick in. But before long, you'll be feeling this strain tingle throughout your entire body. Anyone smoking Gorilla OG should be prepared for an extended period of couchlock, making this strain ideal for late-night relaxation with a movie or simply as a nightcap. Medical marijuana patients choose Gorilla OG for easing tension from chronic pain

  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    22% of people say it helps with Arthritis
December 27, 2020
Pretty fast head numbing buzz which after a bit turned into a heavy body Paralyzed on the couch relaxation time Happy pine and herbal taste for most part....
December 28, 2020
one of my favorites. very calming. sometimes produces meditative state.
October 6, 2022
A strong head and body high similar to GG4. You don’t need a lot to get high the only thing I didn’t like is it makes me hungry.
