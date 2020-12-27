stock photo similar to Gorilla OG
IndicaTHC 20%CBD 0%
Gorilla OG
Gorilla OG is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with Mango Kush. Gorilla OG gives a high that comes on hard and fast. Upon smoking Gorilla OG, you'll instantly feel the head high kick in. But before long, you'll be feeling this strain tingle throughout your entire body. Anyone smoking Gorilla OG should be prepared for an extended period of couchlock, making this strain ideal for late-night relaxation with a movie or simply as a nightcap. Medical marijuana patients choose Gorilla OG for easing tension from chronic pain.
Gorilla OG strain effects
Gorilla OG strain reviews
December 27, 2020
December 28, 2020
October 6, 2022
