Gorilla Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Jelly Pie. Bred by ILLICIT, Gorilla Pie is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Pie effects make them feel creative, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Gorilla Pie features an aroma and flavor profile of tea and grapefruit with earthy notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gorilla Pie strain effects
Gorilla Pie strain flavors
Gorilla Pie strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
Gorilla Pie strain reviews41
