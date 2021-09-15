The smell when you first crack open Illicit's Gorilla Pie is strong. The smoke is smooth, and the terpenes are definitely effective. THC I've seen in SW MO has ranged from the mid 20s to low 30s, but always a pleaser. This hybrid meets you in the middle with a release of happy thoughts powerful enough to endure an 8-hour workday, a gorgeous day off or anything really. I love this strain and you will too.