_At first puffs_ Smooth inhale. It is almost tasteless at first w/that really mild initial sweet-green taste w/interesting notes of very lightly peppery diesel and an aftertaste of really faint fresh nutmeg flavor after the exhale. _Then_ Light Cerebral and Body fuzzy high, not too strong or weak feeling. It isn't a harshly heavy buzz, but a smooth and steady fuzzy feeling of calm and uplifting physical effects, used to be called "creeper nugs". Instant pain relief in many ailments. Calmed my stomach and instantly lowered my usual level of nausea, sharp pain, and the tension that comes with intense long-term pain. Honestly calmed my body throughout. _The After Effects_ A slow and steadily mild high that lasts at least an hour or two. A sweet, uplifting, residual high that isn't too gravy and doesn't make you need up and get lost. No couch lock. No panic attack. It's truly a smooth high with all sorts of benefits both mental and physical, without the overwhelming high you can sometimes get, even for us heavy hitters. Makes you feel functional during bad moments. Continues to help longer than many other calm-strains. Highly recommend. (LT-toker, pain & chronic diseases patient, experimenting for years now.)