Gorilla Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Pie.
Gorilla Pie strain effects
Gorilla Pie strain flavors
Gorilla Pie strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
A........6
September 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The smell when you first crack open Illicit's Gorilla Pie is strong. The smoke is smooth, and the terpenes are definitely effective. THC I've seen in SW MO has ranged from the mid 20s to low 30s, but always a pleaser. This hybrid meets you in the middle with a release of happy thoughts powerful enough to endure an 8-hour workday, a gorgeous day off or anything really. I love this strain and you will too.
f........n
September 10, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Fire. Comes in with the highest THC rating in all Missouri commercial cannabis.
p........n
September 7, 2021
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Heavy hitting perfect socializing hybrid.
d........0
March 20, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Brand & Dispensary: illicit From Greenlight dispensary Springfield, MO THC: 23.49% I am a TBI Survivor of 36 years now, I’ll get right to it Happy is not a word I use a lot I’d like to but that’s TBI so when I say this strain for me Locks into the receptors i’m not kidding around! I can say that the strain at first gives you a stony head high that’s very relaxing and gives way to euphoria and happiness, remember I said earlier happy is not a word I use a lot. for me this is happiness, being able to laugh and joke around with my family and just feel at peace after the instance of euphoria that gives way to just absolute happiness for me this strain is a 10 out of 10+ Hope this was able to give you a little insight into the strain stay happy and God bless
J........2
April 4, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
It’s sneaks up on you, my girlfriend sent me a voice message and I thought we were on the phone for a second and replied out-loud. 10/10
n........e
January 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is my personal favorite, it makes me more relaxed than any other strain but at the same time completely functional, if you're looking to get super high this strain probably isn't for you its a mild head high but super euphoric, I have bipolar and out of my 4 years of smoking this is the best one by far that I have tried
C........w
September 12, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
_At first puffs_ Smooth inhale. It is almost tasteless at first w/that really mild initial sweet-green taste w/interesting notes of very lightly peppery diesel and an aftertaste of really faint fresh nutmeg flavor after the exhale. _Then_ Light Cerebral and Body fuzzy high, not too strong or weak feeling. It isn't a harshly heavy buzz, but a smooth and steady fuzzy feeling of calm and uplifting physical effects, used to be called "creeper nugs". Instant pain relief in many ailments. Calmed my stomach and instantly lowered my usual level of nausea, sharp pain, and the tension that comes with intense long-term pain. Honestly calmed my body throughout. _The After Effects_ A slow and steadily mild high that lasts at least an hour or two. A sweet, uplifting, residual high that isn't too gravy and doesn't make you need up and get lost. No couch lock. No panic attack. It's truly a smooth high with all sorts of benefits both mental and physical, without the overwhelming high you can sometimes get, even for us heavy hitters. Makes you feel functional during bad moments. Continues to help longer than many other calm-strains. Highly recommend. (LT-toker, pain & chronic diseases patient, experimenting for years now.)
R........s
January 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
My utmost favorite strain! I stumbled across this year's ago and it's primarily all I toke. It helps tremendously with my pain both physical and mental. From the first draw , I can feel the stress and symptoms slip away. I find this particularly beneficial when I am nauseous. Because of this, I have cut down the number of pills I take daily. That to me is huge! I cannot say enough about how much I enjoy this strain. I have yet to find another strain that gives me such relief and such a good feeling as Gorilla Pie! I think you will be very happy with this strain. And before you cut down on prescription meds, consult your physician. All of my doctors and specialists know that I partake and I definitely went over reducing my prescription medication beforehand.