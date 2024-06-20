HybridTHC 25%CBD 1%
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds to provide yields of up to 600gr/m2 of easy growing, vigorous plants with stretch and pungent terpenes; it won first place in the terpene-focused Dabadoo Brasil 2022. This strain has resinous green and purple buds that provide a profile of spicy, fruity, and woodsy notes, and relaxing, social effects. Gorilla Zkittlez Auto requires humidity and ventilation control and a balanced nutrient regimen to avoid stunting or mold. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Zkittlez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto strain effects
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto strain reviews
June 20, 2024
June 21, 2024
June 29, 2024
