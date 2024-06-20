Gorilla Zkittlez Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Zkittlez Auto.
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto strain effects
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........1
June 20, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
The Power of Gorilla glue with the rain of Taste of skittles Hits Hard good for late hours
g........3
June 21, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Dry eyes
Anything with Gorilla in the name and you know you in for a resinous bud dripping with flavour, a very early evening kind of smoke , highly recommend.
s........6
June 29, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Really easy to grow strain, she did it all. Buds are thick and dense, I recommend growing it under a scrog net so all the buds will have uniform size. It smells a lot.
v........3
July 1, 2024
Energetic
Hungry
Sleepy
Super strong indica effect taste like the famous candy
A........s
June 26, 2024
Talkative
Helped me become more involved with social groups.
N........9
May 20, 2024
Uplifted
It great for morning consumption when you need to be alert.
j........4
June 20, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
FBs Gorilla Zkittlez Auto Was A Super Fast Finisher… Very Fruity, With Mild Earthy Taste. She Frosted Very Nice, Drank A Lot! And Loved Decently Heavy Nutes.
L........5
June 26, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
Talkative
Indica effect Taste like candy