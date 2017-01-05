Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
40% head 60% body. Nice flavor 20 or 30 min before full affect. Clear headed but very relaxed, reduced pain. Productive clear thinking very nice overall feeling. Not stuck to couch but body fully relaxed after a long week. This is new favorite. I am ready for bed 3 hrs after a good vape taste, with ...