ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorkle
  4. Reviews

Gorkle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorkle.

Reviews

2

Avatar for luvlivinlife
Member since 2016
Love this strain. Happy, Calm, Relaxed but not glued down. I can really settle in to a show or game and enjoy either. I think this will be a favorite for a long time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for luvlivinlife
Member since 2016
40% head 60% body. Nice flavor 20 or 30 min before full affect. Clear headed but very relaxed, reduced pain. Productive clear thinking very nice overall feeling. Not stuck to couch but body fully relaxed after a long week. This is new favorite. I am ready for bed 3 hrs after a good vape taste, with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Gorkle