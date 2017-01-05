Gorkle is a cross between The Fork and Rebel God Smoke. This sativa-dominant strain exhibits the better parts of it Hawaiian genetics through an uplifting and stimulating body buzz that lingers for hours. Its effects are also easy on the joints and limbs in a nod to its recessive Rug Burn OG genetics. Consumers seeking relief from fatigue and lethargy may also find this strain to be very useful. Enjoy Gorkle during the day to maximize its physical stimulation. This strain was handcrafted by Colorado Seed Inc.