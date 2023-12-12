GP20 reviews

GP20 strain effects

GP20 strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

GP20 strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

December 12, 2023
Beautiful, compact buds of a light green color with flecks of brown/gold, this stuff rocks the house. Go easy, after 4 bings I was light-headed, but felt great. A very nice high, energizing yet relaxing at the same time. Great fruity smell and flavor as well. A nice change from my usual indica diet.
3 people found this helpful
September 28, 2024
Dabbed the diamonds and sauce version of GP20 made by Firelands Scientific in OH. Absolutely delicious. Potent as well. After second hit I believe I said oh yea that’s the stuff lol
2 people found this helpful
November 10, 2023
This strain is like sticking your nose into a fruitbasket, crazy fruity tropical taste!
2 people found this helpful

