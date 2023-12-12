GP20 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GP20.
GP20 strain effects
GP20 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........7
December 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Beautiful, compact buds of a light green color with flecks of brown/gold, this stuff rocks the house. Go easy, after 4 bings I was light-headed, but felt great. A very nice high, energizing yet relaxing at the same time. Great fruity smell and flavor as well. A nice change from my usual indica diet.
f........1
September 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Dabbed the diamonds and sauce version of GP20 made by Firelands Scientific in OH. Absolutely delicious. Potent as well. After second hit I believe I said oh yea that’s the stuff lol
r........r
November 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is like sticking your nose into a fruitbasket, crazy fruity tropical taste!