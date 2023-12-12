GP20
aka GP 20, GP-20
GP20 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Y-Griega and Snowman; it is a phenotype of the lauded, award-winning Gary Payton strain. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. GP20 is known for its high THC content of 26%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred in collaboration between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, GP20 features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of GP20 typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. We are still learning about GP20's effects, flavors, and medical uses, but it will have many similarities to Gary Payton's euphoric effects and savory palate. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GP20, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
GP20 strain effects
