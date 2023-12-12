stock photo similar to GP20
Hybrid

GP20

aka GP 20, GP-20

GP20 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Y-Griega and Snowman; it is a phenotype of the lauded, award-winning Gary Payton strain. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. GP20 is known for its high THC content of 26%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred in collaboration between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, GP20 features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of GP20 typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. We are still learning about GP20's effects, flavors, and medical uses, but it will have many similarities to Gary Payton's euphoric effects and savory palate. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GP20, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

GP20 strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

GP20 strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
GP20 strain reviews3

December 12, 2023
Beautiful, compact buds of a light green color with flecks of brown/gold, this stuff rocks the house. Go easy, after 4 bings I was light-headed, but felt great. A very nice high, energizing yet relaxing at the same time. Great fruity smell and flavor as well. A nice change from my usual indica diet.
3 people found this helpful
September 28, 2024
2 people found this helpful
November 10, 2023
This strain is like sticking your nose into a fruitbasket, crazy fruity tropical taste!
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight