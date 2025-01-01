Graham Cracker Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Carbon Fiber and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Graham Cracker Grape typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Graham Cracker Grape features the dominant terpene myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Graham Cracker Grape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







