Got this as a Terp Sauce cart., a collaboration between TECHNIQ (cart) and K-Savage (the growers). It says it's a [(Cookies & Cream x Grape Pie) x Biscotti] cross. The taste is a wonderful, gassy, earthy mix of citrus and grapes. The aroma of the Terp Sauce is also intoxicating. And the high I can describe as happy happy joy joy! Euphoric, relaxing, uplifting in a hard to describe feeling other than just pure happy weed. If you battle depression, have anxiety, this is an anytime of the day herbal xtacy. This is a top top shelf strain, to be appreciated by veterans and newcomers alike. The taste is out if this world, and the high is just a wonder! Will buy again, flower next. Give it a try 👍🏻