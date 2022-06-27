stock photo similar to Carbon Fiber
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie, Biscotti, and Cookies and Cream. Carbon Fiber is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carbon Fiber effects include talkative, aroused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carbon Fiber when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, anxiety, and depression. Bred by the incomparable Cannarado Genetics, Carbon Fiber features flavors like pepper, earthy, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Carbon Fiber typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carbon Fiber, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Carbon Fiber strain effects

Reported by 79 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Relaxed

Aroused

Carbon Fiber strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
Carbon Fiber strain reviews79

June 27, 2022
My dispensary says this is 50/50 but I think it's very sativa dominant. it's unique but familiar. I don't feel hazy or foggy mentally when I smoke this, which is very important for me (I have ADHD and PTSD) and why it gets 5 stars from me. no anxiety or heart palpitations. no paranoia. It tastes so good (one of the best I've ever tasted) and burns very well even in a bowl. can't wait for more info about this unique yet classic-feeling stain!
76 people found this helpful
March 11, 2022
Got this as a Terp Sauce cart., a collaboration between TECHNIQ (cart) and K-Savage (the growers). It says it's a [(Cookies & Cream x Grape Pie) x Biscotti] cross. The taste is a wonderful, gassy, earthy mix of citrus and grapes. The aroma of the Terp Sauce is also intoxicating. And the high I can describe as happy happy joy joy! Euphoric, relaxing, uplifting in a hard to describe feeling other than just pure happy weed. If you battle depression, have anxiety, this is an anytime of the day herbal xtacy. This is a top top shelf strain, to be appreciated by veterans and newcomers alike. The taste is out if this world, and the high is just a wonder! Will buy again, flower next. Give it a try 👍🏻
31 people found this helpful
October 14, 2022
If I were to choose a strain specifically made to enhance music, this would be it. Get ready to dance.
29 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight