Grandaddy Bruce reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandaddy Bruce.
Grandaddy Bruce strain effects
Reported by 1 real people like you
Grandaddy Bruce strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.