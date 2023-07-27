I am a Viet Nam veteran with severe P.T.S.D. and when I start getting into my episode, my service dog will go get my bag of G. Guava,my pipe and lighter. After two or three hits, I can feel the effects and start calming down. If I smoke a lot, it keeps the episode at bay long enough to let me get to sleep. Wish I could buy a half pound, just to keep me going.