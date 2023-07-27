stock photo similar to Grandi Guava
Hybrid

Grandi Guava

Grandi Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Gelato. This indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora creation that offers a fruity and cheesy aroma and flavor, with hints of tropical guava and creamy blue cheese. Grandi Guava is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grandi Guava effects include uplifted, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandi Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Grandiflora, Grandi Guava features flavors like tropical, pepper, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is b-caryophyllene. The average price of Grandi Guava typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes that sparkle like the sun reflecting off the river water. This strain is a tasty mood booster that leaves users relaxed and ready to rest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Grandi Guava strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Talkative

Grandi Guava strain helps with

  Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  Fatigue
    18% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Grandi Guava strain reviews17

July 27, 2023
I am a Viet Nam veteran with severe P.T.S.D. and when I start getting into my episode, my service dog will go get my bag of G. Guava,my pipe and lighter. After two or three hits, I can feel the effects and start calming down. If I smoke a lot, it keeps the episode at bay long enough to let me get to sleep. Wish I could buy a half pound, just to keep me going.
June 22, 2023
Very pungent gasoline smell , backed by berry and cheese. Leaving you giggly and uplifted with a a relaxing vibe in your body. If your looking for a great high to start your day this is the one!
September 12, 2023
This is the real deal 🥹. Thanks to River Remedy in Mississippi for this amazing flower. Feel relax, claim, and it’s helping me with my chronic Migraine as we speak. This is will probably be one of my favorite strains in 2023.
