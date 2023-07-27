this is a heavy hitter. you won't know until after the first initial hits, when you will feel exceptionally good. after that it is easy to go overboard. it smells like "gas". if you find the skunk smell obnoxious you need to skip this one. it has a powerful kick. crossfading this with beer was a bit much. also I am a really light lightweight so take that into consideration. was excellent to relax with but not good if you have plans. pre order a extra large pizza put on something funny and chill. do not reup. more hits do not help.