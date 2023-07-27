Grandi Guava reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandi Guava.

Grandi Guava strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Talkative

Grandi Guava strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    18% of people say it helps with Fatigue

July 27, 2023
I am a Viet Nam veteran with severe P.T.S.D. and when I start getting into my episode, my service dog will go get my bag of G. Guava,my pipe and lighter. After two or three hits, I can feel the effects and start calming down. If I smoke a lot, it keeps the episode at bay long enough to let me get to sleep. Wish I could buy a half pound, just to keep me going.
20 people found this helpful
June 22, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Very pungent gasoline smell , backed by berry and cheese. Leaving you giggly and uplifted with a a relaxing vibe in your body. If your looking for a great high to start your day this is the one!
19 people found this helpful
September 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is the real deal 🥹. Thanks to River Remedy in Mississippi for this amazing flower. Feel relax, claim, and it’s helping me with my chronic Migraine as we speak. This is will probably be one of my favorite strains in 2023.
15 people found this helpful
September 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
this is one of the best sativa leaning hybrids there is out right now of tried most of them this one is let's get out and have some fun with some friends go to a concert definitely for the experience smoker it's like Durban Poison but taste better last longer and just the little bit of Indica effects that this off and make it a very special strain.
9 people found this helpful
September 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Powerful bud that gets you high fast. Calm, energetic, talkative. A good 24/7 type of weed.
4 people found this helpful
September 30, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
well buddy, it's the bomb diddly do dabble dib. I'm smiling righ now can't cha tell?! uhmm
3 people found this helpful
October 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
I've never had a strain that ACTUALLY smells like skunk. I started grinding and the room smelled like I'd beat a skunks kneecaps in with a bong.
3 people found this helpful
July 13, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
this is a heavy hitter. you won't know until after the first initial hits, when you will feel exceptionally good. after that it is easy to go overboard. it smells like "gas". if you find the skunk smell obnoxious you need to skip this one. it has a powerful kick. crossfading this with beer was a bit much. also I am a really light lightweight so take that into consideration. was excellent to relax with but not good if you have plans. pre order a extra large pizza put on something funny and chill. do not reup. more hits do not help.
2 people found this helpful

