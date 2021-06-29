Granny Skunk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Granny Skunk.
Granny Skunk strain effects
Reported by 27 real people like you
Granny Skunk strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
G........r
June 29, 2021
Energetic
Happy
It was very calming, But not to the point of being sleepy. I still had energy to move around and accomplish tasks but I was not side tracked or scattered brained. It gave me a very focused relaxing peaceful high and I felt happy the entire time.
J........7
June 6, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Has a Trainwreck sent and taste. Definitely an old school feel.
r........r
August 4, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
I don’t care for citrusy smelling flower. It smelled a bit lemon for my taste. But it got me ripped.
b........s
July 23, 2021
this was sold to me as an indica, it's more of a 50/50 hybrid. the super dense flavor packed buds were a little fruity with gassy overtones. the scent of this flower is definitely one of the more pungent ones over had recently. smells heavenly. sativa really sends my anxiety off the chart to the point I can't even do hybrids hardly. this strain gave me no trouble whatsoever. it's a perfect hybrid. not couch locked but not zooming about either. I'll buy it again.
j........s
August 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I love this strain! It smells and tastes so good. This definitely chills me out, makes me laugh and puts me in the zone. I can taste and smell “skunk” with a slight sweet twist. Im definitely a big fan now. I just wish I had bought more. I highly recommend this strain. You won’t be disappointed
D........a
March 10, 2022
Wow! Tough crowd. I purchased some “Abundant Organics” Granny Skunk. It tested at 31.12% THC. The buds were fairly good sized, olive green, and some orange hairs and nicely covered in trichomes. Fairly sticky to work with w/o grinder. Taste was different from the smell, but neither unpleasant. Earthy. The high was what I expected from a strong Indica hybrid. Very sedating and will park you on your couch. I will be looking for more of this in the future. Enjoy 😉
I........5
December 4, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
IT STOPPED MY MUSCLE SPASMS!!! and the associated pain. Now, I took four puffs for the very first time but the next time, I’m only taking one. Since I’m somewhat of a lightweight, four puffs have me feeling very euphoric, happy, and great. Overall, I’m gonna smoke it again. I love that it get rid of the muscle spasm and I feel so much better.
M........3
September 10, 2021
Granny Skunk is a potent enjoyable smoke. This strain are for those looking for a different flavor profile than the usual fruity, or skunky piney flavors. This is more of a herbal, aromatic strain reminiscent of incense, or an old school smoke shop. Funky, pleasurable, different!