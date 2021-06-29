this was sold to me as an indica, it's more of a 50/50 hybrid. the super dense flavor packed buds were a little fruity with gassy overtones. the scent of this flower is definitely one of the more pungent ones over had recently. smells heavenly. sativa really sends my anxiety off the chart to the point I can't even do hybrids hardly. this strain gave me no trouble whatsoever. it's a perfect hybrid. not couch locked but not zooming about either. I'll buy it again.