Granny Skunk
Granny Skunk effects are mostly calming.
Granny Skunk potency is higher THC than average.
Granny Skunk is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between three classics: Afghani crossed with a hybrid of Hashplant and Skunk 1. Granny Skunk is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Granny Skunk effects include happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Granny Skunk when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, PTSD, and depression. Bred by Dominion Seed Co., Granny Skunk features flavors like skunk, citrus, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Granny Skunk typically ranges from $10–$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Granny Skunk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Granny Skunk strain effects
Granny Skunk strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
