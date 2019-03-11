We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Dear jesus. So i was in the military for 5 years and just got out. After getting my green card this was the VERY FIRST thing i pick up, i rolled a moderate sized joint and sat outside and had a smoke.....I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO STONED, its so relaxing and chill. But has a mean euphoric high. I was list...
smooth as butter, a nice rich skunky smell :) and a very relaxing warm feeling as it sinks in and takes effect! grinds fluffy and sticky, burns perfectly even. highly recommend! contextually feels most appropriate for outside seshing or warming up for something like artwork, music, or meditation. pu...