Granola Funk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Granola Funk.

Avatar for Doomedslacker
Member since 2020
Very earthy taste profile. Great for the afternoons. The earthy perfume smell reminds me of plants I grew as a kid.
Avatar for kwaters
Member since 2015
Very strong and lasting taste with a very calming mood and is very good to achieve what you set out to do and feeling great while doing it.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Gypsy101
Member since 2019
definitely will smoke again
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Mizkwebb
Member since 2015
This is a totally heady intro, followed in a few minutes by a body slam. Seems to be equally sativa/indica. You’re in a sweet mood, but still capable of accomplishing things.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mr_Franklin_Herbert
Member since 2019
Eh. There are better strains out there.
Avatar for SamuraiZack
Member since 2019
Dear jesus. So i was in the military for 5 years and just got out. After getting my green card this was the VERY FIRST thing i pick up, i rolled a moderate sized joint and sat outside and had a smoke.....I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO STONED, its so relaxing and chill. But has a mean euphoric high. I was list...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for toastedmad
Member since 2019
smooth as butter, a nice rich skunky smell :) and a very relaxing warm feeling as it sinks in and takes effect! grinds fluffy and sticky, burns perfectly even. highly recommend! contextually feels most appropriate for outside seshing or warming up for something like artwork, music, or meditation. pu...
Avatar for tylermellion23
Member since 2019
It's a perfect balance
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryTalkative