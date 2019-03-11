ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Granola Funk
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Granola Funk

Hybrid

4.5 21 reviews

Granola Funk

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Granola Funk

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Granola Funk crosses GSC with Wookie 15. This ripper of a hybrid increases the density and yield of GSC while its flavor profile highlights both parents with hints of cookie, funk, grapefruit, gas, and lavender. 

Reviews

21

more reviews
write a review

Find Granola Funk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Granola Funk nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Cherry Kush
Cherry Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Silver Back
Silver Back
Leafly flower for Caramel Cake
Caramel Cake
Leafly flower for Ancient OG
Ancient OG
Leafly flower for Mango Tango
Mango Tango
More popularLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Pink Kush
Pink Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Haze
Haze
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Wookie
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Granola Funk

Products with Granola Funk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Granola Funk nearby.