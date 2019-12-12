ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Jburna4
Member since 2019
I believe this strain is a great relaxer for after work or even just getting your day started in the morning with a uplifting head high even tho it’s labeled as a indica
Avatar for RORYBARRY420
Member since 2019
Beautiful grown, but strain is tasty and looks exotic
Avatar for usaamah
Member since 2020
This strain is super super awsome! easy for beginners,vigorous growth, needs training,thrives threw any conditions!! HUGE YIELD!! defs a keeper she throws down
Avatar for Jugulus
Member since 2019
Excellent grape taste, very relaxing buzz, great as a after dinner mint.... Haha...
Avatar for cancerismybish
Member since 2017
I bought some from Curaleaf this morning. As soon as I opened it, the smell was incredible and I couldn’t wait to try it. The buds are really pretty and well trimmed. I see a sparkle of crystals on purple leaves. I took a couple hits and felt an immediate relaxing in my shoulders. It tastes really g...
Avatar for NYCD4L
Member since 2019
Picked this strain up at curaleaf over the weekend and honestly I couldn’t have been happier. I usually stick to strains I know and love but this was a perfect mellow high that lasted far longer than expected and had a heavy euphoric and relaxing effect. One of the best new strains I’ve tried in y...
