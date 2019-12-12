We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I bought some from Curaleaf this morning. As soon as I opened it, the smell was incredible and I couldn’t wait to try it. The buds are really pretty and well trimmed. I see a sparkle of crystals on purple leaves. I took a couple hits and felt an immediate relaxing in my shoulders. It tastes really g...
Picked this strain up at curaleaf over the weekend and honestly I couldn’t have been happier. I usually stick to strains I know and love but this was a perfect mellow high that lasted far longer than expected and had a heavy euphoric and relaxing effect. One of the best new strains I’ve tried in y...