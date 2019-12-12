ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Crossed with the Pink Grapefruit pheno of Memberberry, consumers can expect a grape skunk aroma with tart grapefruit and gas undertones from this unique strain. Its lofty high will have you in a whimsical mood from sunup to sundown.

Lineage

Strain parent
Member Berry
parent
Strain
Grape Diamonds

