Grape Diesel
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Grape Diesel
GD
Hybrid
Grape Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Diesel is a flavorful hybrid that blends sweet grape candy and berry nuances with a bold diesel fuel finish. This strain’s aroma is as layered as its taste, combining fruity zest with earthy and citrus undertones. The effects deliver a balanced experience — uplifting and happy with a smooth, relaxed body feel that’s ideal for social sessions, stress relief, or creative moments. With a distinctive flavor and aroma profile, Grape Diesel stands out for those seeking something fruity yet bold. Have you tried Grape Diesel? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
