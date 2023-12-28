Grape Fritter reviews

Grape Fritter strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Energetic

Grape Fritter strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain

December 28, 2023
Smells like Grape Bubble Gum. Jerry Garcia is Top Notch Flower. Smoked Halfa half gram cone lol and I'm Stoned. A little pricey at 55 a 3.5 but I love taking a Big Ole ripper of Grape Fritter! 🍇 will 100% be buying again even if it ain't on Sale!
March 13, 2024
First time trying this. Just a few hits and I am so happy! Highly recommend for an uplifting/relaxing evening. Mellow high right on the edge of head and body. Won’t regret it!
December 17, 2023
When I 1st laid eyes on the name I couldn't believe it. 2 legendary strains came together and made history yet again! Grape Fritter is full of grapey-apple candy goodness as soon as you open the jar! Nice smooth high, not too strong. Enjoy!
August 9, 2023
Great for helping with appetite. Great daytime smoke. Would definitely buy again👍😊
September 22, 2024
World Class Indica Hybrid. Sticky buds w/ strong lemon citrus and crisp evergreen smells. Large spongy med green with covered oramge hairs. Classic Indica hybrid shaped buds with spade shape, Indica shoulders below the cone. Smooth, strong tingly nose and immediate euphoria. No eye pressure, hungry, great shoulder and hip relaxation (bones feel good) melt your bones comfy. Not for driving, too relaxing. (Grape Ape X Apple Fritter) X Jet A strains. World class euphoria and pain relief, not cheap, but worth an ounce every time you see it.
August 24, 2024
Smoking the Grape Fritter from Garcia Hand Picked is quite the journey. The first bowl gets you to this mellow spot. I pop on some Dead and look for more. The second gets you to this euphoric point where you feel like you are melting away from your stress. Great strain, smell great too!
August 14, 2024
just picked one up that's 31% tch 6.326% terpenes. let's just say it smacks. perfectly balanced brain/face melter that leaves you without a worry and a smile on your face
June 26, 2024
I smoked one half of a gram just now, so excuse me in advance. The THC is 28.5% and the effects were near instant to both the head and the body. Besides giving me energy and motivation, this weed makes you smile.
