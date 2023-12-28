Grape Fritter
Grape Fritter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Ape and Apple Fritter, which was then crossed with Jet A. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Fritter is a strain that was created by Grow Sciences, a company that produces high-quality cannabis products using organic and clean green-certified farming techniques. Grape Fritter is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Fritter effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Fritter when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Grow Sciences, Grape Fritter features flavors like spicy, fruity, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Fritter typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Grape Fritter is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a balanced high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Fritter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Grape Fritter strain effects
Grape Fritter strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
