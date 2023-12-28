stock photo similar to Grape Fritter
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Grape Fritter

Grape Fritter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Ape and Apple Fritter, which was then crossed with Jet A. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Fritter is a strain that was created by Grow Sciences, a company that produces high-quality cannabis products using organic and clean green-certified farming techniques. Grape Fritter is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Fritter effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Fritter when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Grow Sciences, Grape Fritter features flavors like spicy, fruity, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Fritter typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Grape Fritter is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a balanced high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Fritter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Grape Fritter strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Energetic

Grape Fritter strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
Grape Fritter strain reviews16

December 28, 2023
Smells like Grape Bubble Gum. Jerry Garcia is Top Notch Flower. Smoked Halfa half gram cone lol and I'm Stoned. A little pricey at 55 a 3.5 but I love taking a Big Ole ripper of Grape Fritter! 🍇 will 100% be buying again even if it ain't on Sale!
9 people found this helpful
March 13, 2024
First time trying this. Just a few hits and I am so happy! Highly recommend for an uplifting/relaxing evening. Mellow high right on the edge of head and body. Won’t regret it!
3 people found this helpful
December 17, 2023
When I 1st laid eyes on the name I couldn't believe it. 2 legendary strains came together and made history yet again! Grape Fritter is full of grapey-apple candy goodness as soon as you open the jar! Nice smooth high, not too strong. Enjoy!
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Grape Fritter strain genetics