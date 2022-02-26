Grape Gobstopper Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Gobstopper Kush.
Grape Gobstopper Kush strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Negative Effects
Grape Gobstopper Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........h
February 26, 2022
Creative
Happy
Talkative
A lovely strain from a grower in Maine. Smelled of grapes and had a citrus / grape exhale. Effects hit my head fast. Thankfully the strain relaxed me without making me tired. It also had legs, the medication lasted a while.