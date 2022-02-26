Grape Gobstopper Kush
Grape Gobstopper Kush
GGK
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Grape
Berry
Chemical
Grape Gobstopper Kush effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Gobstopper Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Grape Gobstopper KushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Grape Gobstopper Kush strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Negative Effects
Grape Gobstopper Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grape Gobstopper Kush products near you
Similar to Grape Gobstopper Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Grape Gobstopper Kush strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
b........h
February 26, 2022
Creative
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
A lovely strain from a grower in Maine. Smelled of grapes and had a citrus / grape exhale. Effects hit my head fast. Thankfully the strain relaxed me without making me tired. It also had legs, the medication lasted a while.