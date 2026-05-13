I tried this via some rosin concentrate, and it was SO DAMN GOOD I had to leave my very first review EVER. I am 32 years old. This is the best damn strain I have tried in a LONG time. ALL of the good effects are there. Immediately cerebral feeling, of being tingly and uplifted which then soon follows up into a VERY mellow body high, and you just feel like you're leaning back into the heavens. I've never felt so calm and happy from a strain at the same time before. It's very hard to describe, but as soon as this stuff enters your lungs, you can immediately tell that it's medicine. Very medicinal effects. Appetite stimulated, nausea decreased. Vapes/food tastes better. Mood uplifted. Happy/funny laughing to yourself mood. No anxiety. A very welcoming high. All of the good stuffs! This strain is a MUST try if you haven't found a good one in awhile.

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