Grape Junky #7 is an indica-dominant hybrid (~60% indica / 40% sativa) bred from Animal Mints Bx1 × Grape Gasoline, known for its rich, sweet grape candy and nostalgic bubblegum flavor layered over gentle fuel and earthy undertones. With THC commonly in the mid-20s, this strain greets the senses with a bold grape aroma that’s both fruity and dank. The effects begin with a mellow cerebral lift, then ease into deep relaxing, soothing body calm — perfect for settling down after a long day or enjoying a cozy evening session. Its terpene profile, featuring Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, and Humulene, supports a relaxing vibe that many users find comforting and peaceful. If you’ve tried Grape Junky #7, leave it a review and let others know what you think! 🍇