Grape Milkshake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Milkshake.
Grape Milkshake strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Grape Milkshake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
c........0
July 5, 2023
Relaxed
Went to my local dispensary. I saw they had grape milkshake and grabbed some. The aroma was so loud that I stopped at a gas station near by to roll up. Once I made it home I was so relaxed I sat in my recliner for a few hours. I’ll give it a nice 8/10.
j........a
August 8, 2024
sitting here smoking a joint now I'm not too much of a fan on the purple taste of purple strains to begin with but I am through half the joint and barely got a buzz but I am an everyday smoker and I did acquire this bud at my local dispensary if you're an everyday smoker I do not recommend
d........7
Yesterday
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Shout out to my Dry Herb Vape from YoCan. Allows you to taste the flower as it toasts instead of burns. Lots of different tastes. Raw Taste - pine an peanutbutter almost. there is a very present nutty taste. It will probably be great for cooking with. Dry Herb Vape : Very nutty. woody, earthy, savory somewhow with that combo. hit much harder than black truffle though bought at the same time 8 months ago. This was my last nug and it leaves an imptession. There is some paranoia, but doesnt matter with the euphoric front with this one, vey nice.
d........s
December 23, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry eyes
Loved the flower, also found a seed in the bag, planted it and its" doing great .
w........r
November 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
great smoke