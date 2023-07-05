Grape Milkshake
Grape Milkshake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Cream and Purple Punch. This strain has a grape and vanilla flavor that resembles a creamy and fruity milkshake. Grape Milkshake is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Milkshake effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Milkshake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Sonoran Roots, Grape Milkshake features flavors like grape, vanilla, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grape Milkshake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Grape Milkshake might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Milkshake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape Milkshake strain effects
Grape Milkshake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
