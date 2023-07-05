Shout out to my Dry Herb Vape from YoCan. Allows you to taste the flower as it toasts instead of burns. Lots of different tastes. Raw Taste - pine an peanutbutter almost. there is a very present nutty taste. It will probably be great for cooking with. Dry Herb Vape : Very nutty. woody, earthy, savory somewhow with that combo. hit much harder than black truffle though bought at the same time 8 months ago. This was my last nug and it leaves an imptession. There is some paranoia, but doesnt matter with the euphoric front with this one, vey nice.