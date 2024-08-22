Grape Monster reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Monster.
Grape Monster strain effects
Grape Monster strain flavors
Grape Monster strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Grape Monster reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
e........n
August 22, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very powerful strain! Smoked the last 6 tokes of a joint 2.5hrs ago and am loving the floaty vibe with a warm body high. Fast hitter that lasts all night! Lost my sense of taste while sick last week but it tasted like fireworks lol
G........6
November 1, 2024
I am a long term indica user, treating chronic pain and insomnia. My pain has increased of late and I wanted daytime relief without being too stoned. Grape Monster fits the bill, this strain is fantastic. I've had anxiety dealing with the pain, not only does this strain greatly reduce pain it crushes all anxiety and tension, very calming. Smooth mellow taste, no coughing. High recommended.
9........t
December 31, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Pressure Grape Monster Live Rosin The smell is absolutely incredible with a heavy blast of grapes and berries but also a funk/cheese overtone. Unfortunately my batch of rosin came out dry but did not impact smell or flavor. Flavor is exactly like the smell with sweet grape fruit but with a funky cheese/cream overtone. 🍇🧀 Absolutely wonderful! Definitely a day time strain that gives a nice euphoric and buzzing focus. Super unique flavor but definitely enjoyed the fruity cheese combo!