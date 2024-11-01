stock photo similar to Grape Monster
Grape Monster effects are mostly energizing.
Grape Monster potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Monster is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Monster is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Grape Monster typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Grape Monster’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Monster, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
G........6
November 1, 2024
e........n
August 22, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
9........t
December 31, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused