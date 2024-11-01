Pressure Grape Monster Live Rosin The smell is absolutely incredible with a heavy blast of grapes and berries but also a funk/cheese overtone. Unfortunately my batch of rosin came out dry but did not impact smell or flavor. Flavor is exactly like the smell with sweet grape fruit but with a funky cheese/cream overtone. 🍇🧀 Absolutely wonderful! Definitely a day time strain that gives a nice euphoric and buzzing focus. Super unique flavor but definitely enjoyed the fruity cheese combo!