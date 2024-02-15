Grape Pie Bx
Grape Pie Bx effects are mostly energizing.
Grape Pie Bx potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Pie Bx is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Grape Pie Bx boasts a THC content that typically ranges from 20% to 25%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Pie Bx, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape Pie Bx strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
