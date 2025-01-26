stock photo similar to Gyroz
Gyroz
Gyroz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Euroz and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gyroz is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 15-20%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Gyroz features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Gyroz typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Gyroz effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gyroz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gyroz strain effects
