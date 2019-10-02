ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Pie
  4. Reviews

Grape Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Pie.

Avatar for PhaulScene
Member since 2019
Terpy and Aromatic happy high with a relaxing feel.
Avatar for John212
Member since 2017
I was surprised it does look like old school purps with a shot of joy .Takein you from your every day drag feel to wowe alive again up instantly and happy I was very surprisingly a joy to my day.For sure making it a instant bye !
Avatar for Assassin11B
Member since 2019
This is by far my favorite for ptsd systems and helping me go to sleep at night. Definitely worth giving a try!
