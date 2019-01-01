Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
An early finishing cultivar from Gage Green Genetics, Grape Puff crosses their famous Grape Stomper with Joseph OG. It gets a heavy resin production from Grape Stomper while the Joseph OG brings forward a beautiful bud structure and high potency. Trichomes pack terpenes filled with syrupy grape notes in addition to orange, pineapple, peach, and vanilla undertones.