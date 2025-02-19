Grape Sundae reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Sundae.
Grape Sundae strain effects
Grape Sundae reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........t
February 19, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Strong psychedelic effect. I experienced intense body high and mild euphoria. It was difficult to concentrate and remember things, but despite having vague but engrossing thoughts, I felt inner tranquility. So basically yeah, very strong psychedelic strain. Pleasant and enthralling experience, but I can see how this effect could easily induce anxiety.
b........o
August 27, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
lovely!! i would highly recommend this strain.