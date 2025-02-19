stock photo similar to Grape Sundae
Grape Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Sundae typically features a THC content ranging from 15% to 20%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, it features myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Grape Sundaes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Sundae, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights will contribute to our understanding of this strain.
d........t
February 19, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
b........o
August 27, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy