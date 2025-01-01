Grape Zinger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Haze and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Zinger is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 18-22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Zinger features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Grape Zinger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Grape Zingers effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Zinger, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.