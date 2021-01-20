Grapefruit Durban reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapefruit Durban.

Grapefruit Durban strain effects

Reported by 46 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Giggly

Grapefruit Durban strain helps with

  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    27% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Grapefruit Durban reviews

January 20, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
if i could be an ambassador to a strain like wiz khalifa and his weed Khalifa Kush, this would be mine. this strain by terrapin is the most consistent. with little nugs, and a hell of a punch. this strain i could some all day, everyday. another thins i love about this bud, is the flavor, so sweet, along with the aroma of the smoked bud, you guessed it still kind of sweet. all in all if your smoking this strain, this strain does not loose its sweet flavor till the bowl is done. i would give it more stars if I could. 10/5 over the top. this strain is a go to. please, if you thinking about buying it, I pay 45 for 3.5g... its just fucking great. not for the novice smokers, take a hit then wait, you be "too high" if you chief on it for the flavor and intense high as i do.
28 people found this helpful
July 19, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Anxious
After about 30 min or so it went from "Okay, pretty nice. Kinda want a taco" to "Why am I so annoying?". Not good if you have racing thoughts.
23 people found this helpful
November 21, 2020
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Smoked a bit too much and got a bit panicky. Before that, it was pretty nice. Really helped depression.
21 people found this helpful
February 9, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
This is my favorite strain, hands down. It's like a bright cup of coffee in its effects, so if you have jittery or anxious effects from that kind of simulation, I would say see how it works with you, but you might wanna try something else. I have IBS, and this has been a life saver in that department. For me, art comes a little more naturally, with less hesitation and more focus on the picture instead of my lack of ability. It's not euphoric, which is also a big positive for me. I feel uplifted but grounded. Like your mood is slightly elevated, and just a small bowl, at least for me, is enough until your resistance grows. Even after that, 1 and a half of a small bowl works. This is also one of my favorite workout strains because of this.
10 people found this helpful
August 12, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Got home after a long stressful day Packed a bowl, almost instant uplifting feeling All stress levels started to drop like a flight at too much high altitude. My conscious came speaking to me like words of wisdom, My better half I half to spoke with in quite some time. My conscious filled my thoughts with things I need to change in my awaken life.. we will call it my non stoner life. Bringing me peace and hope and a friendship. Showing me a path in life to follow. A path I can’t see with out being on this level of stoned… THIS STRAIN BRINGS OUT THE BETTER YOU! Beware! You might be scared for the reality check your self knows. Smoke this and you will tape into your true self.
9 people found this helpful
October 20, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
lovely for walking around outside ☀️ in the sun 💛✌🏼✨🌞✨✌🏼 💛 being with nature. as a day high i felt going with the flow enjoying the tunes and colors of my surroundings. possibly more motivated to move/be outside. so sweet and actually tastes a lil like grapefruit 🌬🍊🍋💖 good coasting feeling for awhile but not too intense/in my head/paranoid. as always, more aware of my thoughts and surroundings. enjoying trying different sativas ✨✨
7 people found this helpful
September 19, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Grapefruit Durban is the best smoking experience I've had. I smiled so hard my face hurt, nothing could bring me down. It's great for social butterflies, as it made me quite chatty. I was blissful and euphoric, and took on a few creative projects after smoking this strain. It tasted sweet and of citrus. I cannot wait find another strain that makes me feel like grapefruit durban did.
6 people found this helpful
October 14, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Lifts away my anxiety completely. I feel more like me than ever with this strain. This is why I love sativas. Absolute favorite at the moment !
6 people found this helpful

