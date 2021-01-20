Grapefruit Durban reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapefruit Durban.
Grapefruit Durban strain effects
Grapefruit Durban strain flavors
Grapefruit Durban strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
N........1
January 20, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
if i could be an ambassador to a strain like wiz khalifa and his weed Khalifa Kush, this would be mine. this strain by terrapin is the most consistent. with little nugs, and a hell of a punch. this strain i could some all day, everyday. another thins i love about this bud, is the flavor, so sweet, along with the aroma of the smoked bud, you guessed it still kind of sweet. all in all if your smoking this strain, this strain does not loose its sweet flavor till the bowl is done. i would give it more stars if I could. 10/5 over the top. this strain is a go to. please, if you thinking about buying it, I pay 45 for 3.5g... its just fucking great. not for the novice smokers, take a hit then wait, you be "too high" if you chief on it for the flavor and intense high as i do.
c........l
July 19, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Sleepy
Anxious
After about 30 min or so it went from "Okay, pretty nice. Kinda want a taco" to "Why am I so annoying?". Not good if you have racing thoughts.
m........8
November 21, 2020
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Smoked a bit too much and got a bit panicky. Before that, it was pretty nice. Really helped depression.
s........3
February 9, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This is my favorite strain, hands down. It's like a bright cup of coffee in its effects, so if you have jittery or anxious effects from that kind of simulation, I would say see how it works with you, but you might wanna try something else. I have IBS, and this has been a life saver in that department. For me, art comes a little more naturally, with less hesitation and more focus on the picture instead of my lack of ability. It's not euphoric, which is also a big positive for me. I feel uplifted but grounded. Like your mood is slightly elevated, and just a small bowl, at least for me, is enough until your resistance grows. Even after that, 1 and a half of a small bowl works. This is also one of my favorite workout strains because of this.
j........n
August 12, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Got home after a long stressful day Packed a bowl, almost instant uplifting feeling All stress levels started to drop like a flight at too much high altitude. My conscious came speaking to me like words of wisdom, My better half I half to spoke with in quite some time. My conscious filled my thoughts with things I need to change in my awaken life.. we will call it my non stoner life. Bringing me peace and hope and a friendship. Showing me a path in life to follow. A path I can’t see with out being on this level of stoned… THIS STRAIN BRINGS OUT THE BETTER YOU! Beware! You might be scared for the reality check your self knows. Smoke this and you will tape into your true self.
n........9
October 20, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
lovely for walking around outside ☀️ in the sun 💛✌🏼✨🌞✨✌🏼 💛 being with nature. as a day high i felt going with the flow enjoying the tunes and colors of my surroundings. possibly more motivated to move/be outside. so sweet and actually tastes a lil like grapefruit 🌬🍊🍋💖 good coasting feeling for awhile but not too intense/in my head/paranoid. as always, more aware of my thoughts and surroundings. enjoying trying different sativas ✨✨
k........1
September 19, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Grapefruit Durban is the best smoking experience I've had. I smiled so hard my face hurt, nothing could bring me down. It's great for social butterflies, as it made me quite chatty. I was blissful and euphoric, and took on a few creative projects after smoking this strain. It tasted sweet and of citrus. I cannot wait find another strain that makes me feel like grapefruit durban did.
b........e
October 14, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Lifts away my anxiety completely. I feel more like me than ever with this strain. This is why I love sativas. Absolute favorite at the moment !