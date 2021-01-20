if i could be an ambassador to a strain like wiz khalifa and his weed Khalifa Kush, this would be mine. this strain by terrapin is the most consistent. with little nugs, and a hell of a punch. this strain i could some all day, everyday. another thins i love about this bud, is the flavor, so sweet, along with the aroma of the smoked bud, you guessed it still kind of sweet. all in all if your smoking this strain, this strain does not loose its sweet flavor till the bowl is done. i would give it more stars if I could. 10/5 over the top. this strain is a go to. please, if you thinking about buying it, I pay 45 for 3.5g... its just fucking great. not for the novice smokers, take a hit then wait, you be "too high" if you chief on it for the flavor and intense high as i do.