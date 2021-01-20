stock photo similar to Grapefruit Durban
SativaTHC 25%CBG 1%

Grapefruit Durban

Grapefruit Durban is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Grapefruit. The terpenes from Grapefruit make this strain smell like citrus with a taste that is both sweet and sour - just like a pink grapefruit. Smoking Grapefruit Durban will give you a cerebral, energetic and motivating high that can be felt throughout your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight fatigue. Grapefruit Durban buds are frosty and dotted with bright orange hairs. 

Grapefruit Durban strain effects

Reported by 46 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Giggly

Grapefruit Durban strain helps with

  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    27% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Grapefruit Durban strain reviews46

January 20, 2021
if i could be an ambassador to a strain like wiz khalifa and his weed Khalifa Kush, this would be mine. this strain by terrapin is the most consistent. with little nugs, and a hell of a punch. this strain i could some all day, everyday. another thins i love about this bud, is the flavor, so sweet, along with the aroma of the smoked bud, you guessed it still kind of sweet. all in all if your smoking this strain, this strain does not loose its sweet flavor till the bowl is done. i would give it more stars if I could. 10/5 over the top. this strain is a go to. please, if you thinking about buying it, I pay 45 for 3.5g... its just fucking great. not for the novice smokers, take a hit then wait, you be "too high" if you chief on it for the flavor and intense high as i do.
28 people found this helpful
July 19, 2021
After about 30 min or so it went from "Okay, pretty nice. Kinda want a taco" to "Why am I so annoying?". Not good if you have racing thoughts.
23 people found this helpful
November 21, 2020
Smoked a bit too much and got a bit panicky. Before that, it was pretty nice. Really helped depression.
21 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Grapefruit Durban strain genetics