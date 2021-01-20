stock photo similar to Grapefruit Durban
Grapefruit Durban
Grapefruit Durban is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Grapefruit. The terpenes from Grapefruit make this strain smell like citrus with a taste that is both sweet and sour - just like a pink grapefruit. Smoking Grapefruit Durban will give you a cerebral, energetic and motivating high that can be felt throughout your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight fatigue. Grapefruit Durban buds are frosty and dotted with bright orange hairs.
Grapefruit Durban strain effects
Grapefruit Durban strain flavors
Grapefruit Durban strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Grapefruit Durban strain reviews46
