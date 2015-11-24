Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I stumbled on this strain thru an old I hadn't seen in a while and I'm so glad I did! The Aroma is a pleasure to be in the presence of. The way the MJ version of citrus lingers in the back oh your nose creates sensation that in itself is additive. Couldn't find my grinder and was not mad...not even ...
I can’t understand this strain. It certainly gets you high, but what kind of high is this — that’s a whole different question. I was smoking it with my friends so we just had a good time talking and listening to music. Anyway, pretty mellow and positive strain. Gotta smoke it alone though.
it was the drought of the drug test when finally the storm broke my budtender delivered this glorious 4g nug to celebrate my victory. smells like grapefruit pure sweet grapefruit. dense dense bud caked with orange to reddish hairs. I recommend hand breaking it down to size or you have a hell of...
Really good strain - had a nice 4/20 with it. You will get a cottonmouth and paranoia but it is a really awesome high right after the first hit. I can recommend it highly but you need to have your water ready! Tastes like grapefruit und smells heroic.