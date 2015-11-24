ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grapefruit Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapefruit Haze.

Reviews

63

Avatar for Can8dn1967
Member since 2018
Very nice high, but I found it a bit harsh. Maybe the flower would be less harsh ... I used a vape pen. I’d buy again
Avatar for s0ulc0ntr0ller
Member since 2019
I stumbled on this strain thru an old I hadn't seen in a while and I'm so glad I did! The Aroma is a pleasure to be in the presence of. The way the MJ version of citrus lingers in the back oh your nose creates sensation that in itself is additive. Couldn't find my grinder and was not mad...not even ...
Avatar for okayyoshi
Member since 2018
I can’t understand this strain. It certainly gets you high, but what kind of high is this — that’s a whole different question. I was smoking it with my friends so we just had a good time talking and listening to music. Anyway, pretty mellow and positive strain. Gotta smoke it alone though.
EnergeticTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Kourim
Member since 2015
Very similar to Grapefruit. Uplifting, invigorating, aphrodisiac is how I would describe the high
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for I3ATS
Member since 2019
Potent. Predominantly earthy/citrus.
Avatar for Zackepitaph
Member since 2018
it was the drought of the drug test when finally the storm broke my budtender delivered this glorious 4g nug to celebrate my victory. smells like grapefruit pure sweet grapefruit. dense dense bud caked with orange to reddish hairs. I recommend hand breaking it down to size or you have a hell of...
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for Ashabean
Member since 2017
I don't really like the smell of it. But everything else about it is good.
Avatar for ganjaolf
Member since 2018
Really good strain - had a nice 4/20 with it. You will get a cottonmouth and paranoia but it is a really awesome high right after the first hit. I can recommend it highly but you need to have your water ready! Tastes like grapefruit und smells heroic.
GigglyHappyUplifted